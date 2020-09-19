Ruthanne Silverstein
Des Moines - Ruthanne Silverstein, 91, died of Covid-19 on Friday, September 18, 2020. A private graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, September 21 at Glendale Cemetery. The graveside service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. A link will appear at 1:45 p.m., Monday, September 21 on Ruthanne's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com
, where you may also leave online condolences.
Ruthanne was born in Chicago on January 14, 1929 to Maurice and Ida Castle. Shortly after, the family moved to Des Moines where they operated a neighborhood grocery at E27th and Easton. Ruthanne graduated from Des Moines East High School where she earned the nickname Torchie, then attended Stephens College in Columbia MO where she studied millinery and learned to smoke cigarettes. She subsequently attended the University of Iowa, where she graduated with a degree in Social Work.
Ruthanne met Jack Silverstein, 9 years her senior, when she was with her parents at a local restaurant. This began a whirlwind courtship, and he asked for her hand in marriage just nine days later over beer and an electric bowling game. Ruthanne declined, saying she needed a proper proposal while wearing a hat. Three months later, Jack and Ruthanne had a huge wedding. They were married nearly 60 years, until Jack's passing.
An only child, Ruthanne had two girls (Lynne Meinen and Leslie) and twin boys (Lee and Larry), and she thrived on the mayhem this presented. When her 2nd child was two, Ruthanne began a long career volunteering at the Des Moines Community Playhouse, where she started on stage as a hotbox girl in Guys and Dolls. Her final appearance was in The Full Monty, and Ruthanne was honored as a Playhouse Legend in 2012.
In 1965, Ruthanne began work at the Iowa Department of Human Services in Child Protection, where she stayed for 25 years. There, she made lifelong connections with some beloved co-workers. Ruthanne also treasured her ties to the Jewish community, and was active in Women For A Stronger America.
Ruthanne loved animals, parties, fashion, strangers, and especially her grandchildren (Sarah Jedd, Ben Meinen, and Jon Meinen and Samantha, Michael, Max, Jacob, Justin and Molly Silverstein), as well as her great grandchildren. She was a prolific creator of handmade clothes, sweaters and household goods until a stroke in 2016.
Ruthanne will be remembered for her unflinching attitude toward life, hilarious irreverence, enjoyment of people, and her ability to talk to anyone. She will always be appreciated by her children for her strength, the encouragement she gave and for always being present for them.
The family is forever grateful to the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center for the loving, professional care Ruthanne received there, especially in 2020 when the staff was her everything due to Covid lockdown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center or Des Moines Temple B'nai Jeshurun.
Due the Covid pandemic, the family will host a celebration to honor Ruthanne's life at a later date.