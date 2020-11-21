Ryan G. Reynolds



Panora - Ryan Glee Reynolds, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Guthrie County Hospital, Guthrie Center, Iowa.



Due to COVID restrictions, parking lot services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren near Adel, IA. Burial will be in the Panther Creek Cemetery next to the church. Visitation will be private. Everyone is required to wear masks and practice social distancing.



Ryan was born in a blizzard on March 29, 1983 to proud parents, Randall and Marylin Reynolds, of rural Redfield. He graduated from West Central Valley High School in 2001 and went on to attend the Honda & Kawasaki Program at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, graduating in 2006. While attending school he worked at a Chevron gas station where he would meet his future wife, Andrea George.



As a kid Ryan was involved in baseball, football, wrestling and 4-H. Growing up on the farm gave him the freedom to explore his passion of riding dirt bikes. He began to race competitively at the age of 15 and was a frequent winner on the local motocross, enduro and hare scramble scene up until a couple years ago. Ryan, known as ‘Double R' and ‘Ryno', had a large dirt biking family whom he loved immensely along with every adrenaline pumping minute of racing or just riding through the woods with his friends.



Ryan worked various jobs after high school including Lake Panorama Marina, Country Cycle, Adel Tree Service, Toby Miller Drywall, Pingle Mudjacking and Garrett Farms. Ryan began working at Baldon Plumbing Heating & Cooling in Adel, Iowa in 2016 as a HVAC Technician while attending apprenticeship night school. He loved the fact he could work alongside one of his best friends Jason Tigges, who he had been friends with since elementary school.



On July 18, 2009 Ryan married the love of his life, Andrea George, and became the proud stepfather to Dominic William Clayton. He was a devoted father to Annabelle Marie, Elle Drea and Ryder Reynolds. They were his whole world. He loved taking them for rides on his dirt bikes, taking walks every night with their dog Cali and enjoyed making memories camping and on family vacations.



Ryan is survived by his beautiful wife, Andrea, four amazing children; Dominic (17), Annabelle (12), Elle (10) and Ryder (9), his parents, Randy and Marylin Reynolds of Stuart, brother Josh (Angie) Reynolds of Van Meter, sister Emily (Josh) Grace of Panora and the following nephews; Colton, Jude, Camden, Stephen and Carsen. He is also survived by parents-in-law Ed and Anna Fives, brothers-in-law Aaron Fives and Adam George, and the following Great Aunts and Uncles; Patty Bathurst, Shirley Forshier, Marvin (Donna) Reynolds, Joyce Reynolds, Richard (Barb) Reynolds, Robert (Dode) Reynolds, Peg (Pete) Kelly, Deloris Marshall and Lowell (Stacy) Garrett. There are too many cousins to list, numbering well over 75, not to mention hundreds of friends and extended family who grieve his sudden absence.



He is preceded in death by grandparents Vern and Arlene Reynolds, Harold and Velma Garrett, uncles Gary Reynolds, Bill Forshier and Kevin Marshall, as well as his close friend, Jason Guisinger.



The family cannot begin to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.









