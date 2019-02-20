Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Parish
St. Charles, IA
Sallie Strawn Obituary
Sallie Strawn

St. Charles - Services for Sallie will be 10 am Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the St. Charles Parish in St. Charles, IA. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 Wednesday evening at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be in the St. Charles Cemetery.

She was united in marriage to Wayne "Shorty" Lester Strawn on April 15, 1948 at Hamburg, Iowa and four children blessed this union of 69 years.

Sallie was a member of the St. Charles Parish and the Eastern Star. She was proud of St. Charles, her community and very active and supportive.

Sallie leaves to cherish her memory, children, Thomas (Eilene) Strawn of Mitchellville, IA, Jerry (Diane) Strawn of Iowa City, IA, Kent (Cyndie) Strawn of Norwalk, IA and daughter, Pam (Matthew) Helgeson of Altoona, IA. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Wilmarie McDonald; very special friend, Mary Austin of St. Charles, IA, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Charles Parish Church

Online condolences may be directed to her family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019
