|
|
Sally A. Peterson passed away peacefully April 26, 2019 at Hosparus Health of Louisville (a hospice facility).
She was born June 12, 1943 to Army Captain & Mrs. Peter N. Peterson and lived in Amherst, WI. Sally and her twin sister, Susan, were born one day before their sister Mary's first birthday. The babies and their mother lived with her father's parents in Wisconsin as he was serving overseas. Her mother, Mrs. Jennie Marie Peterson and her daughters moved to Des Moines to be near her family after Capt. Peterson suffered an accidental death in 1949 while stationed in Japan.
Sally graduated from East High School in the class of 1961 and attended Methodist and Mercy Schools of Nursing in Des Moines. She is survived by her twin sister, Susan Hudson Stephens (Bruce); son, Richard Buelow (Tammy); daughter, Stephanie Burns; two granddaughters; two step grandchildren; two great grandsons; and her much beloved dog, Izzy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and sister, Mary Peterson Crawford.
Sally worked many years as a Registered Nurse in Florida and Texas before returning to Des Moines several years ago after retirement. She moved to Louisville in January to be near her son and his family.
Sally had a great sense of humor. As a Master Gardener she always had beautiful flowers and plants wherever she lived due to an exceptional green thumb. She loved her pets and was also quite a dancer.
Memorials may be directed to Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019