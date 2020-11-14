1/1
Sally Davey
Sally Davey

Kimberling City, MO formerly of Indianola - Services for Sally Davey, 66, who passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, will be held Friday, November 20, 2020. You may join the family on the funeral home's live stream on Sally's obituary page of the funeral home's website beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Public Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 19 at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 4 to 8 p.m. As of November 11, 2020, pursuant to statewide restrictions with groupings of more than 25 indoors, masks are required.

Memorials may be given in Sally's name to First Christian Church in Kimberling City, MO. To sign and on-line condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
