Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Iles Grandview Park Chapel
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM
Iles Grandview Park Chapel
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
SS John and Paul Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
SS John and Paul Catholic Church
Altoona - Sally Drees went to her heavenly home on Monday evening, January 13, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p. m. Sunday, January 19 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel concluding with a 5 p.m. Prayer Service. A memorial mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20 at SS John and Paul Catholic Church with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Entombment of the urn will be at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Sally battled breast cancer for 13 years, of which 9 ½ were metastatic breast cancer. She was a tremendous example to her family, friends, and countless other women all over the country as they were walking through their journeys, coaching them on keeping a positive attitude and never giving up hope. She had a deep personal relationship with her Lord and Savior which gave her great strength.

She is survived by her loving husband, Marcus (Marc) Drees, her beloved sons, Chase and Parker, as well as her furry companion Oakley who was always by her side.

She is also survived by her parents, Sewell and Julie Bruner and in-laws, Dean and Ruth Drees; brother, Patrick Bruner (Lisa); sisters, Maggie Drake (Bryan) and Beth Anne Ellis (Frank) as well as many nieces and nephews who all loved her very much.

Sally was preceded in death by her big sister, Margaret Ellen, and her niece, Emma Marie Ellis, who she will join in her new heavenly home.

Memorials may be directed to METAvivor Research and Support Inc. or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
