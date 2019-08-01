|
|
Sally Fisher
Des Moines - Sally Fisher, 81, passed away July 28, 2019 at her home.
Sally was born September 3, 1937 at home in Des Moines, the middle child of three born to Everett and Dorthea (Bump) Morgan. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. Sally worked as a secretary for the State of Iowa as well as various insurance companies in Des Moines. She was highly recognized for her shorthand. Her first marriage was to Jon Schneider, from that union Joni and Jan were born. Her second marriage was to Maury Fisher. She continued to enjoy life with her family and friends and traveled the world, including all 50 states, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. They also enjoyed time spent traveling the Mississippi River. Maury passed in 2002. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her neighbors. In her later years, she enjoyed bird watching.
Sally is survived by her daughters, Joni (Steve) Norman and Jan (Danny) O'Conner, both of Des Moines; brothers, Everett (Connie) Morgan of Arizona and Dennis Morgan of Des Moines; grandchildren, Jana (Mark), Tim (Dana), Sean, Kailie, and Caitlyn (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Gatlin, Brock, Josie and Lilly; as well as Maury's family whom were all very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Maury.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway. She will be inurned at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Hospice in loving memory of Sally.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 1, 2019