Sally Gallagher
Des Moines - Sally Gallagher passed-away on July 5, 2020 at the age of 84.
Sally was a committed and faithful Democrat who also enjoyed travel, gardening, cooking, music and was a master bridge player. She faithfully served the State of Iowa for her entire working career, most notably in the House, Senate, and the Attorney Generals Office.
She is survived by four children, Joel Higginbottom, Laura (Mark) Hoyer, Paul Higginbottom, and John (Barbara) Higginbottom, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Interment will be at Byers Cemetery in Cory Grove.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com