Sally Greve
Sally Greve

Ames - Sally D. Greve, age 86, of Ames, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Zearing Care Center.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. John's by the Campus Episcopal Church. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the tribute wall of Sally's obituary on the Adams Funeral Home website.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Sally's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Endowment Fund, ISU Department of English as a Second Language, or Omega Tau Sigma Endowment Fund.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. John's by the Campus Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
(517) 857-4848
