Sally Greve
Ames - Sally D. Greve, age 86, of Ames, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Zearing Care Center.
A private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. John's by the Campus Episcopal Church. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the tribute wall of Sally's obituary on the Adams Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Endowment Fund, ISU Department of English as a Second Language, or Omega Tau Sigma Endowment Fund.