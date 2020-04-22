Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Westkirk Presbyterian Church,
2700 Colby Woods Drive
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
Glendale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Joann Harrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Joann Harrison Obituary
Sally Joann Harrison

Urbandale - Sally Joann Harrison, 86, passed away after a brief illness on April 22, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. Funeral services will take place on Friday, April 24th at 10:30 am at Westkirk Presbyterian Church, 2700 Colby Woods Drive in Urbandale, IA. Private family burial will follow on Monday, April 27th at Glendale Cemetery.

Sally is survived by her children, Connie Tully, Russell (Ellen) Harrison, Nancy (Tom) Economos, and Julie (Steve) Greer; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Please refer to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -