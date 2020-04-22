|
|
Sally Joann Harrison
Urbandale - Sally Joann Harrison, 86, passed away after a brief illness on April 22, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. Funeral services will take place on Friday, April 24th at 10:30 am at Westkirk Presbyterian Church, 2700 Colby Woods Drive in Urbandale, IA. Private family burial will follow on Monday, April 27th at Glendale Cemetery.
Sally is survived by her children, Connie Tully, Russell (Ellen) Harrison, Nancy (Tom) Economos, and Julie (Steve) Greer; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Please refer to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020