Sally Smith
Ankeny - Sally Irene Smith was born on March 30, 1933 in Albia, Iowa to Columbus and Mary (Starbuck) Smith. She passed away at Pearl Valley Nursing and Rehab in Gowrie, Iowa on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at age 86.
After graduating from Des Moines Technical School in 1951, Sally spent 17 years with Northwestern Bell. In 1969, she went to work for The Federal Housing Administration and later for the Federal Aviation Administration, but ultimately returned to Northwestern Bell as a Des Moines engineering staff assistant.
Throughout her life, Sally enjoyed reading and loved watching and feeding the neighborhood birds, squirrels and cats. Sally was also known as a gifted singer, often displaying her talent at weddings and other events.
Sally is survived by her nephew Bruce (Charleen) Gillaspie, niece Julie Ann (Bud) Des Carpentrie, nephew Michael (Natalie) Gillaspie, seven great and great-great nieces and nephews, and special family friend Sue Jennings.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents Columbus and Mary Smith, husband Ross Griffith, sisters Margaret Baux and Barbara Baux Gillaspie, brother-in-law Frank Gillaspie, and Aunt Catherine and Uncle John Starbuck.
Family will begin greeting guests at 12:30 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Georgetown, Ia. Burial will follow the service at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to or church in loving memory of Sally. Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019