Samantha Ogden
1990 - 2020
Samantha Ogden

Des Moines - Samantha Ogden, 30, passed away October 11, 2020 at home.

Samantha was born June 5, 1990 in Des Moines, Iowa to Kevin Ogden and Tia Wright.

She was a true soccer and softball fan and enjoyed watching her children play. Samantha liked listening to music and dancing but above all she cherished time spent with her children. She could always light up a room.

Samantha is survived by her grandmothers, Pamela Wright, Debbie Wright and Ginger Leo; mother, Tia Wright; father, Kevin Ogden; children, Avah, Alivia, Emalea, Aliona, and Easton; siblings, Taylor (Stephen Lavallee) Drake, Katie Wisecup, and Jake (Chrissy) Coady; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Richard Wright; grandpa, Jim Ogden; and father of Alivia, Kevin Underwood.

The family will greet friends Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Samantha.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
