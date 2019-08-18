|
|
Samuel C. Daines
West Des Moines - Sam was born in December 1940 in the small farming community of Thorp, Wisconsin where he was raised. His dad, Ronald was a licensed Wisconsin cheesemaker. Sam was a graduate of the Mayo Clinic School of Anesthesia for Registered Nurses, and received a direct commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in October 1966. Sam met his wife of nearly fifty years, Mary in basic training at Fort Sam Houston that same year.
During the Vietnam War (1967-1968), Sam served in anesthesia at the 5th field hospital in Bangkok, Thailand and at the 121st evacuation hospital in Korea. Later in life, he served with the 300th field hospital during Desert Storm (1990-1991). In December 1991, Sam was promoted to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Throughout Sam's life, he was blessed with excellent health, enabling him to give quality service in anesthesia and the military. Most importantly, Sam sought to provide a safe, secure, and love filled life for his wife, Mary and their children: Michael, Kristina, and Joshua.
Sam is preceded in death by his son, Michael; father, Ronald; mother, Marion; and brother, Patrick. Sam leaves behind his loving wife, Mary; sister, Sandra; daughter, Kristina; son, Joshua (Nela Blanco); and five wonderful grandchildren, Jacob, Marco, Jordan, Ira, and Hunter.
The only regret Sam mentioned during his final days was that he would no longer be able to drive to Starbucks in the morning for his favorite drink, a Grande Latte.
Sam died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family, on August 15, 2019 of complications from cancer. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel, 801 19th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265. Interment, with full military honors, will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, IA 50003.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019