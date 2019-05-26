Services
Dahn & Woodhouse Funeral Home - Coon Rapids
518 Main St. Box 54
Coon Rapids, IA 50058
(712) 999-7272
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
First United Methodist Church
Coon Rapids, IA
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Coon Rapids, IA
Coon Rapids - Samuel D. Cretsinger, age 90, of Coon Rapids passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids.

Funeral -10:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, First United Methodist Church- Coon Rapids. Burial - Orange Township Cemetery - Coon Rapids.

Visitation - Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Coon Rapids. Additional visitation - 9:30 - 10:15 A.M. Wednesday at the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com

Sam is survived by his three sons and their families: Doug Cretsinger (Connie) of Grimes, IA, Dan Cretsinger (Marci) of Houston, TX, and Wiltsie Cretsinger (Mary) of Coon Rapids; ten grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister Darlene Bowman of Coon Rapids; sister-in-law Willa Johnson of Ohio.

Sam was preceded death by his parents Estus and Mildred Cretsinger; in-laws Obe and Sophia Wiltsie; sister Madeline Kretzinger; infant grandson Andrew; and his wife Corrine in 2015.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019
