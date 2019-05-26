|
Samuel Cretsinger
Coon Rapids - Samuel D. Cretsinger, age 90, of Coon Rapids passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids.
Funeral -10:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, First United Methodist Church- Coon Rapids. Burial - Orange Township Cemetery - Coon Rapids.
Visitation - Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Coon Rapids. Additional visitation - 9:30 - 10:15 A.M. Wednesday at the church.
Sam is survived by his three sons and their families: Doug Cretsinger (Connie) of Grimes, IA, Dan Cretsinger (Marci) of Houston, TX, and Wiltsie Cretsinger (Mary) of Coon Rapids; ten grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister Darlene Bowman of Coon Rapids; sister-in-law Willa Johnson of Ohio.
Sam was preceded death by his parents Estus and Mildred Cretsinger; in-laws Obe and Sophia Wiltsie; sister Madeline Kretzinger; infant grandson Andrew; and his wife Corrine in 2015.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019