Dr. Samuel David Porter, MD
West Des Moines - Sam Porter died peacefully at his home at Edgewater in West Des Moines, surrounded by family, on August 6, 2019. Dr. Porter was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jewel Porter, his four children and nine grandchildren.
Sam was born July 22, 1934 to Samuel Dale and Betty (Davis) Porter in Grinnell, Iowa. He began his education at Iowa State College and graduated from Grinnell College in 1956 which is the same year he married Jewel Hendrickson. He then followed his father's footsteps to Creighton Medical School and graduated in 1960. Sam began his internship and surgical residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His residency was interrupted for two years when he was drafted to serve in the Army at the Black Hills Army Depot Hospital in Igloo, South Dakota. He completed his residency in 1967 as Chief Resident and remained on the surgical faculty for one year thereafter.
In 1968, Sam and Jewel moved their young family to Mason City, Iowa to begin a 20-year distinguished career in private medical practice with Surgical Associates of Mason City. Dr. Porter was deeply committed to the care of his patients and to the continuous improvement of medical care in Northern Iowa. Sam always held his partners in the highest regard for their patient care and professional skills, and cherished the bonds of friendship with each of them and their families. Dr. Porter retired from the Surgical Associates in 1986 and began a second career in healthcare administration, with a focus on working to integrate physicians into hospital leadership. In this second career, he served as the Vice President of Medical Affairs for St Joseph Mercy Hospital and Vice President of Medical Affairs of the Iowa-Indiana Division of the Sisters of Mercy Health Corporation. Dr. Porter found executive management to be both challenging and exciting. In addition, he served on the Medical Staff Advisory Council of the American Hospital Association, the Physician Advisory Council for the Sisters of Mercy Health Corporation, the Sports Medicine Committee of the Iowa Medical Society, a founding member of the North Iowa Boondocks Society, as President of the Midwest Medical Association, the Sister Emily George Fund Board and as the legislative representative for the Iowa Medical Society.
Sam lived a full and rewarding life outside of medicine. For 63 years he was married to the love of his life, Jewel. Together Sam and Jewel had four children, Mindy (Ben) Breed, Sam (Julie) Porter, Kent (Virginia) Porter and Dan (Laura) Porter. Their grandchildren are Wyatt (Lindsey) Breed, Matt Porter, Rhett Porter, Luke Porter, Callie Porter, Charlotte Porter, Reagan Porter, Emerson Porter and Sammy Porter. Sam's wonderful legacy includes the design and development of the residential Asbury Farm in Mason City, and 20 years as the sideline doctor for Mohawk football games -- including an induction into the Mason City High School sports hall of fame with the state championship 1979 football team.
Sam was an avid golfer and fisherman and truly spent his lifetime in service of others. He was so loved by his family; he will be missed!
Please join us for a celebration of his life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Edgewater, 9225 Cascade Ave. in West Des Moines, IA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McNider Art Museum in Mason City, to the WesleyLife Hospice, or to your local Hospice Organization. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 9, 2019