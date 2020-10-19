Samuel Joseph Soda
Des Moines - Samuel Joseph Soda, 78, passed away at his home October 16, 2020.
Samuel was born March 14, 1942 in Des Moines to Joseph and Rose Marie (Pirillo) Soda. He graduated from Dowling High School. Samuel proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After returning from his first tour in Vietnam, he moved to Buffalo, New York as a Marine recruiter. Samuel later returned to Des Moines following his second tour in Vietnam and worked as a Polk County Deputy. He moved to the Kansas City area as a salesman for Robert Bosch and later opened his own auto parts store which involved extensive traveling. In 1979, Samuel returned to Des Moines and continued his career as a salesman. In 1980, he became a private investigator and continued that career for 12 years. Samuel had his pilot's license and enjoyed flying. He also loved his motorcycles, boats, guns and playing golf.
Samuel is survived by his wife, Deb Soda; children, Maria (Roger) McFarland, Joe (Rose) Soda, Jim Sanders, Joe (Andrea Kline) Sanders, Daniel (Christina) Soda and Stacey Barness; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Anne Johansen and Theresa Soda; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 22nd at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Samuel will be laid to rest with military honors at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in loving memory of Samuel.
