Samuel L. Carroll
Ankeny - Samuel Lee Carroll of Ankeny, IA passed away on May 29th, 2020 at age 65. Sam was born on April 9th, 1955 in Sioux City, IA to Phil and Roma Carroll. During his early childhood the family lived in San Diego, CA then moved to IA. He grew up and was raised in Stratford, IA where he attended and graduated high school. In his high school years, Sam enjoyed playing baseball, and being left handed he was a huge asset as first baseman. During high school he worked as a lifeguard and was a one of the school bus drivers. He went onto the University of Iowa, graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.
Sam was known to have one of the nicest and fastest cars in Stratford, and was fortunate enough to catch the eye of a pretty blonde girl in the neighboring town of Pilot Mound, named Jamie Phipps. From there they started a lifetime of memories and together raised two children. They lived in Iowa City and Stratford during their early years of marriage and then lived in Clarion, IA for 13 years before moving to Ankeny 25 years ago.
Sam was an avid Hawkeye and Chargers fan. He had many interests and hobbies including reading, playing pool, playing card games and chess, bird watching, gardening, fishing, drag car races, following politics and sports, building model cars and bird houses.
Over the years he worked in auto parts at several dealerships, which complemented his love for cars and Mopar Performance. Most recently he dedicated 25 years to Stew Hansen's and Dewey Dodge.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 42 years, Jamie (Phipps) Carroll; his son, Ryan (Nikki) Carroll; his daughter, Michelle (Reilly) Peterson; his four grandchildren; Levi, Saffron, Vada and Vance; as well as his cat, Cookie.
Per his wishes he will be cremated and a family only memorial service will be held. Please visit www.ankenyfuneralhome.com for expressions of sympathy and the link for Facebook Live streaming of the services on Friday, June 5th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations in honor of Sam are encouraged to go to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or can be distributed as such by the family.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.