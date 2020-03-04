Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Samuel Lingren Jr.


1929 - 2020
Samuel Lingren Jr. Obituary
Samuel Lingren, Jr.

Des Moines, Iowa - Samuel Lingren, Jr., age 90, passed away at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Samuel was born on October 13, 1929 in Albia, Iowa.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Alberta; children, Gary Lingren, Kathy (Mike) De Fino, David Lingren, Julie (Chuck) De Fino and Steven Lingren; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and other loving relatives and many special friends.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Lena and Sam Lingren Sr.; great-grandson, Josiah Lingren; and his three sisters.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Interment will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
