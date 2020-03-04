|
Samuel Lingren, Jr.
Des Moines, Iowa - Samuel Lingren, Jr., age 90, passed away at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Samuel was born on October 13, 1929 in Albia, Iowa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Alberta; children, Gary Lingren, Kathy (Mike) De Fino, David Lingren, Julie (Chuck) De Fino and Steven Lingren; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and other loving relatives and many special friends.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Lena and Sam Lingren Sr.; great-grandson, Josiah Lingren; and his three sisters.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Interment will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020