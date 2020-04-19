Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Adams Obituary
Sandra Adams

Martensdale - Sandra Sue Adams, 81, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home in Martensdale. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Private family burial of cremains will be in the Linn Grove Cemetery at a later date.

She is survived by her daughters, Amber (John) Gehringer and Angie (Jim) Streyffeler; four grandchildren, Lacey (Josh) Furman, Trevor (Nichole) Gehringer, Summer (Cody) Michel and Alex (Taylor) Streyffeler; seven great-grandchildren; aunt, Betty Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Whiskers TNR of Warren County or the Martensdale Fire Department. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -