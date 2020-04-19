|
Sandra Adams
Martensdale - Sandra Sue Adams, 81, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home in Martensdale. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Private family burial of cremains will be in the Linn Grove Cemetery at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters, Amber (John) Gehringer and Angie (Jim) Streyffeler; four grandchildren, Lacey (Josh) Furman, Trevor (Nichole) Gehringer, Summer (Cody) Michel and Alex (Taylor) Streyffeler; seven great-grandchildren; aunt, Betty Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Whiskers TNR of Warren County or the Martensdale Fire Department. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020