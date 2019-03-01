Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Cemetery
801 19th St.
West Des Moines, IA
Centerville - Celebration of Life service for Sandra Banner, 78 of Centerville and formerly of Des Moines will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery - 801 19th St. - West Des Moines, Iowa 50265. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the American Red Cross and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com or facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracey Grothe (Brad); grandsons: Ben Grothe and Nathan Grothe; sister, Carole Pearson and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Banner on October 27, 1990.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 1, 2019
