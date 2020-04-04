|
Sandra Beckett
Des Moines - Sandra Kay (Dalton) Beckett, age 66, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Sandy was born May 2, 1953 to Russell and Wanda Dalton. 33 years ago, she married the love of her life, Gregory Lee Beckett, on May 20, 1989. They loved to travel together and were very rarely separated. Her family was most important to her and she loved spending time with them, especially her daughters and her grandchildren. Sandy's friends were very dear to her and she loved them like family, especially "The Girls". Sandy worked at Reames Noodles/T. Marzetti Company for 33 years. She loved classic rock music and dancing. She had a special place in her heart for cats and wiener dogs. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Greg; daughters, Melissa (Dan) Horner and Michelle (John) Fogg; grandchildren, Kelsy (Lex) Dowd, Benjamin Horner, Zane Horner, and Colton (Emily Chiles) Fogg; father, Russell Dalton; siblings, Randy Dalton, Rusty (Debbie) Dalton, Rhonda Dalton, and Debbie (Sam) Svaleson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Dalton; her son, Wayne Freeborn; and her great-grandchild, Baby Dowd.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Please contact Greg for further details.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020