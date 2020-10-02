1/1
Sandra Brier
1949 - 2020
Sandra Brier

Ankeny - Sandra Lee Brier passed away Wednesday, September 30th in Des Moines, IA due to complications from ALS. Sandy was born February 5th, 1949, in Fargo, North Dakota to Ames and Avis Skolness. On February 20th, 1972, she married Kirby Brier in Valley City and they enjoyed 48 wonderful years together. They raised three children, Tanner, Lenen and Ryal. Sandy was a stay-at-home mom and later taught as a Family & Consumer Science middle school teacher with Des Moines Public Schools.

Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Avis; and her father, Ames. She is survived by her husband, Kirby; son, Tanner (Mika) Brier (Portland, OR); daughter, Lenen (Bill) Hoofnagle (Excelsior, MN); son, Ryal (Theresa) Brier (Liberty, MO); brother, Jim Skolness (Denver, CO); sister, Brenda (Mike) Schell (Valley City, ND); mother-in-law, Lois Brier (Valley City, ND); and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held 5-7pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd) with a prayer service to follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to your local food pantry or animal shelter.

Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
OCT
5
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
