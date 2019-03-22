Services
St Timothy's Episcopal Church
1020 24th St
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Cain


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Cain Obituary
Sandra Cain

Des Moines - Sandra Can, 83, died on March 17, 2019, at Ramsey Village. Memorial services will be 2 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in West Des Moines, with inurnment in St. Timothy's Columbarium following.

Sandra was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Maury Cain, father, Leroy Bray, mother, Mildred Bray, brother, Frank Bray. She leaves behind sons, John and Richard; niece, Judy Vore (Keith); nephew, Charles Cain (Nancy).

Please visit www.mclarensfuneralchapel.com to read the entire obituary and leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.