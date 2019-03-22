|
Sandra Cain
Des Moines - Sandra Can, 83, died on March 17, 2019, at Ramsey Village. Memorial services will be 2 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in West Des Moines, with inurnment in St. Timothy's Columbarium following.
Sandra was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Maury Cain, father, Leroy Bray, mother, Mildred Bray, brother, Frank Bray. She leaves behind sons, John and Richard; niece, Judy Vore (Keith); nephew, Charles Cain (Nancy).
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 22, 2019