Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Sandra Corbin


1942 - 2019
Sandra Corbin Obituary
Sandra Corbin

Des Moines - Sandra Corbin, 77, passed away at her home on December 24, 2019. She was born October 3, 1942 in Des Moines. Sandra was an animal lover and loved her pets, flowers and shopping. She also enjoyed going out and traveling with her friends.

Sandra is survived by her brother, Robert "Bob" (Maureen) Korte; sons, Mark Killin and Thomas (Melanie) Corbin; grandchildren, Nicole Drown, Zachary Corbin, Tyler Corbin and Cole Corbin; five great-grandchildren; three nephews and a niece.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Korte and her mother, Josephine Weidner Korte.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Sandra.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -