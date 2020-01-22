Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Resources
Des Moines - Sandra Faye Bourdon, 74, passed away on January 21, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 1pm at Merle Hay Funeral Home, with visitation prior starting at 11am. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Sandra was born to Vernal and Hazel (McCarl) Vinzant in Fort Madison, Iowa; one of five children. Sandra enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching her favorite tv shows. She was a gentle woman who never really asked for anything. Above all, she loved her family.

Sandra is survived by her daughters, Eugenia Bourdon, Valerie Bourdon and Mary (Troy) Nelson; son, Bobby (Nancy) Dalton; sisters, Janet Marie Hainline and JoAnn (Paul) Kitt; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by both parents; her sister Iva Margaret Lang and brother Donald Dean Vinzant; and grandson Robby Rex Bourdon.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
