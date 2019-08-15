|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Feldman
Van Meter - Sandy Feldman, 64, died August 12, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 15 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel, with family present 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 16 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Van Meter Cemetery. Sandy requests that you wear casual attire. Memorials may be directed to the family for her granddaughter's college fund. Online condolences can be left at caldwellparrish.com.
She is survived by her son, Jermey and granddaughter, Cheyanne of Van Meter; her mother, Janice of Van Meter; sister, Debra (Don) Jensen of Keokuk; brothers, Ron (Sherri) Feldman of Earlham and Richard Feldman of Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 15, 2019