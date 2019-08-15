Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-1663
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Feldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra "Sandy" Feldman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra "Sandy" Feldman Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Feldman

Van Meter - Sandy Feldman, 64, died August 12, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 15 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel, with family present 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 16 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Van Meter Cemetery. Sandy requests that you wear casual attire. Memorials may be directed to the family for her granddaughter's college fund. Online condolences can be left at caldwellparrish.com.

She is survived by her son, Jermey and granddaughter, Cheyanne of Van Meter; her mother, Janice of Van Meter; sister, Debra (Don) Jensen of Keokuk; brothers, Ron (Sherri) Feldman of Earlham and Richard Feldman of Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now