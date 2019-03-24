|
|
Sandra Furnal Snelson
Indianola - Funeral services for Sandra Furnal Snelson, 81, who passed away March 22, 2019, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 27 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Hartford Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Maude Lester; sisters Donna Furnal, Lois Darr and husbands Bob Furnal and Jim Snelson.
Sandy is survived by her children, Pam Nelson, Chris Furnal, Rob (Katie) Furnal, Deena (Brett) Furnal-Spruce, Ryan (Candi) Furnal; grandchildren, Bret (Mary) Nelson, Kyle (Amanda) Spruce, Joshua (April) Furnal, Megan (Dustin) Vandeweerd, Andrew (Jennifer) Furnal, Aubrey Furnal, Caylin Furnal, Anden Furnal, and Carson Furnal; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Dilana Sears, Kole and Avery Spruce; brother, Gene (Helen) Lester of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 26 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to . To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019