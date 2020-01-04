|
|
Sandra Jane McGhee
Des Moines, Iowa - Sandra McGhee, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. She was born on March 31, 1939 in Fairfield, Iowa. She had various hobbies and interests. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandra Kay (Patrick) Walters, Ronald Schultz, Donald (Cindy) Schultz and Teresa Nelson; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah; fathers, Cloyce Hyde and Martin Anderson; sisters, Jean McDowell and Gwendolyn Smith; brother, Larry Anderson; and son-in-law, Gregory Nelson.
Interment will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020