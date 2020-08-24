Sandra Jane Smith
Ankeny - Sandra Jane Smith, 80, passed away August 20, 2020, due to complications from lung cancer at her home in Ankeny. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m., also at the funeral home. In honor of our mom, please consider making a memorial contribution to Above & Beyond Cancer Foundation (1915 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309) in lieu of flowers.
Sandi was born May 8, 1940 to George Brown and M. Maxine (Molle), (Brown) Dolan in Des Moines. She married Merlin Smith in 1960. Sandi is survived by her children: Mike (Mary) Smith, Melissa (Steve) Ponsetto, and Tara (Shane) Antle; grandchildren: Steven Smith, Stephine (Jason Hoffman) Smith, Jerad Sassman, Grant Sassman, Molle Sassman, Zach (Emily) Antle, Kendall Antle, and Matthew Antle; great grandchild Halle J. Hoffman; Sisters: Karen (Jerry) Dennis, Eleanor (Joe) Vivone, Kim (Wayne) Davis, and Deb (Dave) Santage; Brother Jim (Sandy) Brown; 12 nieces/nephews, 21 great nieces/nephews, and 3 great great nieces/nephews.
Sandi graduated from Lincoln High School and continued her education to earn a Business Administration Degree. She retired from Younkers as a Telecommunications Program Manager. During her career with Younkers she was also a board member of their Cornerstone Community Credit Union.
Grandma Sandi loved watching grandkids in baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, band competitions/concerts, wrestling, dance, and go-kart racing. She cheered on the Grand View Vikings, Drake Bulldogs, and was an avid race fan.
We would like to thank Dr. Deming and staff for all they have done for our mom and grandma. His compassion has truly been a blessing for the past 9 years. Thank you to Above & Beyond Cancer Foundation for what you do and will continue to do - it is priceless!
