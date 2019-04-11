|
|
Sandra Jean Meek
Humeston, Iowa - Sandra Jean Meek, 57, of Humeston, Iowa passed away on April 6, 2019.
Sandra was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Glenn and Marylan Thacker on December 28, 1961. She married Jimmy Meek on September 30 2006. Sandra graduated from Des Moines Area Community College with an associate's degree in accounting. She worked as a PARA for autistic children.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Jimmy Meek; daughters, Teddy Jean May Hilding (Marty), SueAnn Lane and son, James Meek; grandchildren, Alyssa, Cory, Mackenzie and Mason; mother, Marylan Thacker; brothers, Bud Thacker and Brian Thornton; sisters, Barb Thacker, Karen Kirsch and Carolyn (Squeak) Allen; seven nieces, five nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Thacker, Sr.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13th at the funeral home. A benefit will be held in her memory at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lineville, Iowa Community Building.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 11, 2019