Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Lineville, Iowa Community Building.
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Meek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Jean Meek


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Jean Meek Obituary
Sandra Jean Meek

Humeston, Iowa - Sandra Jean Meek, 57, of Humeston, Iowa passed away on April 6, 2019.

Sandra was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Glenn and Marylan Thacker on December 28, 1961. She married Jimmy Meek on September 30 2006. Sandra graduated from Des Moines Area Community College with an associate's degree in accounting. She worked as a PARA for autistic children.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Jimmy Meek; daughters, Teddy Jean May Hilding (Marty), SueAnn Lane and son, James Meek; grandchildren, Alyssa, Cory, Mackenzie and Mason; mother, Marylan Thacker; brothers, Bud Thacker and Brian Thornton; sisters, Barb Thacker, Karen Kirsch and Carolyn (Squeak) Allen; seven nieces, five nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Thacker, Sr.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13th at the funeral home. A benefit will be held in her memory at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lineville, Iowa Community Building.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now