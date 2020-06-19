Sandra Joan Zimmerman
Clive - Sandra, passed away comfortably at home with her family at her side on Wednesday, June 17th 2020. She was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in April 2020 and was able to remain at home with family and Suncrest Hospice care.
Sandy was born May 30, 1936 in Des Moines and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954. She attended Iowa State College and graduated from Drake University in 1958 with an Art degree. While at Iowa State College, Sandy met Glenn Zimmerman and celebrated 62 wonderful years together raising three boys. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Lake Panorama, their home in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and in Iowa. Sandy enjoyed golfing, gardening, her clubs and organizations, along with sharing her love of art with her family. She was a former member of the Polk County Commonwealth Charter Commission and a Past President of the Des Moines Metropolitan League of Women Voters.
She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Zimmerman of Clive, IA; sons, Jeff of Faribault, MN, Doug (Shannon) of Clive, IA, and Mike (Linnea) of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Zachary (Madeline), Colton, Maxwell, Grace, Evan, Taylor and Savannah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Patricia Pigott, and brother, Richard Pigott.
Sandy's family asks that in lieu of flowers or a memorial service that you share a special memory or thought on dyamondmemorial.com.
"Remember me as I was", Sandy.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.