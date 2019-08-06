|
Sandra K. Carter
Rocheport, MO - Sandra K. Carter, 76, of Rocheport, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the University Hospital in Columbia. She was born January 25, 1943, in Waucoma, Iowa, a daughter of the late Lyle E. and Ruth (Monroe) Squires.
Sandra was a Home Caregiver in various nursing homes in Columbia for over forty years. Sandra was the youngest of twelve children, in which she had eight sisters and three brothers.
Sandra also has two sons: Vincent D. Acosta of Columbia; Dennis E. Acosta (wife Kim) of Rocheport; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Rocheport Community Hall, 503 3rd Street; Rocheport, MO 65279.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 6, 2019