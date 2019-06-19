Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandra M. (Hennings) Kingery


1942 - 2019
Sandra M. (Hennings) Kingery Obituary
Sandra M. (Hennings) Kingery

Altoona - Sandra M. "Sandy" Kingery, 77, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at home. Services will be held 2 pm Friday, June 21, at Iles-Grandview Park Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow services and burial will be held at Dunreath Cemetery in Dunreath, IA at a later date.

Sandy was born March 4, 1942, in Dubuque, IA, to Melvin and RIta (Mauer) Hennings and graduated from Johnston High School. She married Larry D. Kingery in June of 1960 and they made their home in Des Moines where they raised their two children. Sandy worked as a Health Care Access Representative at Mercy Medical Center for 30 years. She volunteered for many organizations, most recently for Catholic Charities. Sandy enjoyed traveling, hiking, riding her motorcycle and was reported to be seen throughout Altoona riding her motorized cart. She was very proud of being a Master Gardener.

Sandy is survived her daughter, Jody (Rory) Peterson, granddaughter, Tiffany (Zack) Smith, and two great-granddaughters, Madison and Sidney Smith, all of Des Moines; her siblings, Karyn Gilpatric of Harlan, IA, Linda (Gary) Noble of Aplington, IA, and Debbie (Steve) Andariese of Flagstaff, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Mark Kingery, and her siblings, Diane Hennings. Melvin "Red" Hennings, Wayne Hennings, Ron Hennings, and Joann Johnson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019
