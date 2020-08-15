Sandra S. Hicks
Des Moines - Sandra Sue Hicks, 81, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1938 in Dickens, Iowa to John and Lylly Johnson.
Sandy enjoyed reading, jeopardy, chocolate and time with family and friends. She cherished her family and always attended the many school activities of her children and grandchildren. Sandy never missed a family event or activity. She expressed that raising her children, regular involvement with grandchildren and time spent with siblings, nieces and nephews brought her the greatest joy in life.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Herb; son, Buddy (Cindy) Hicks; daughters, Tish (Jeff) Hayes and Shelly (Al) Stoppel; step-daughter, Debbie (Bill) Castro; eight loving grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; four siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings.
A private family service and burial will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Easterseals Iowa in loving memory of Sandy.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com