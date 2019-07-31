Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
650 NE 52nd Ave
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Sanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Sanford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Sanford Obituary
Sandra Sanford

Des Moines, IA - Sandra Kaye Sanford, 78, passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with bladder cancer on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Ave., Des Moines, with burial following at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells, IA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now