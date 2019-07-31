|
|
Sandra Sanford
Des Moines, IA - Sandra Kaye Sanford, 78, passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with bladder cancer on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Ave., Des Moines, with burial following at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells, IA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019