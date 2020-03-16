Services
Schroeder Memorial Chapel, Inc. - Boone
1006 Sixth Street
Boone, IA 50036
515-432-3900
Sandra Stumpf


1952 - 2020
Sandra Stumpf Obituary
Sandra Lee Stumpf, age 67, of Boone, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.

Due to the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone.

Sandy was born to Keith and Maxine (Shields) Stumpf on October 4, 1952 in Des Moines. She graduated from Des Moines Tech, and later attended Drake University. Sandy held many jobs throughout her adult life, including 11 years at Lucas School, retiring in 2002 from EDS for health reasons. She always said her best job was working at Scott's N Soda in Windsor Heights for many years.

Sandy is survived by her granddaughter, Karli Joy Graham, Karli's mother, Christina Graham, along with Christina's family, Aliyah and Keyarah Graham, Jeremy and Hawk McIntyre; 7 siblings; nieces, nephews, and cousins; a special niece, Dawn Renee; and best friend of 50 plus years, Debbie Wiand.

She was preceded in death by her parents Keith and Maxine; beloved son, Chad Stumpf, in 2008; her grandparents; and sisters Linda and Teresa.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel and online condolences may be left to Sandy's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
