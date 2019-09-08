|
Sandra Sue Fredregill
West Des Moines - Sandra Sue (Brown) Fredregill, 77, passed-away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Taylor House in Des Moines, IA. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines followed by entombment at Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at McLaren's.
Sandra was born to the loving parents of James and Mattie Brown on December 4, 1941. She married her high school sweetheart Don Fredregill, August 29, 1957. They were able to celebrate 62 years of marriage with family and friends.
Sandra started her 45 year career at Northwestern Bell, as a switchboard operator where she continued to transition with the company as it became USWEST and finally finishing her stellar career in 2007 as an engineer with Qwest.
Sandra was especially fond of art. She took classes in which she studied the Masters and loved talking about their work. Her most cherished moments were spent sharing her interests of the arts with her children and grandchildren. She always encouraged them to embrace and appreciate their talents. She enjoyed music concerts, and outings to the Des Moines Art Center, other adventures included traveling with Don and family along with trips to the flea market, garage sales and the Iowa State Fair.
The highlight of her retirement was her fulfilling her lifelong dream of seeing Egypt and the Great pyramids.
Sandra was strong in her faith and loved God for all that He was and all that He created. She especially loved His people. Sandra truly never met a stranger and had been known to give away the coat that she was wearing to a person in need.
Those left to mourn her passing are her husband, Donald R. Fredregill; sons; Donald T. (Ok Ja Kim) Fredregill and Daniel (Lyn) Fredregill; daughters, Cathy Fredregill, Christene (Steve) Fredregill Hilton and Kelly Ann Fredregill Al-Tourah; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings, James and John Brown and Pauline Reese. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Clapp; and brother, Bob Brown.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019