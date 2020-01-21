Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Murray Church of Christ
Murray, IA
Sandra Sue Kirk

Sandra Sue Kirk Obituary
Sandra Sue Kirk

Peru - Services for Sandra Sue will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Murray Church of Christ in Murray, IA. Visitation will be open Thursday with the family present to greet friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Clarke Co.

Survivors include daughter, Sherry (Jim) Stuart of New Virginia, IA; son, Jeff (Lori) Kirk of Peru, IA; grandchildren, Nikki (Thad) Pealer of Lees Summit, MO, Joe Stuart of New Virginia, IA, Ryan Kirk of Murray, IA; Jill (Nathan Wickett) Stuart of New Virginia, IA; brother-in-law, Larry (Martha) Kirk of Ridgeway, IA and sister-in-law, Audrey McDowell of Lorimor, IA.

Memorials may be directed to Murray Church of Christ 430-3rd St., Murray, IA, 50174.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
