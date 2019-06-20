|
Sandra Takacs
Adel - Sandy Kay (Nachreiner) Takacs, born September 16, 1945 in Richland Center, WI, died of cancer June 14, 2019 in Adel, IA.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday June 22, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel.
Sandy was the third oldest of 4 brothers and 4 sisters, living on a small dairy farm for most of her childhood. When attending Montana State University she met and married George Lewis Takacs IV of Parma, OH on June 8, 1974.
On September 25, 1986 in Denver, CO they welcomed George Lewis Takacs V into their home. Sandy saw her son marry Lindsey Heitt in Fort Collins, CO on March 23, 2019.
Sandy is survived by her husband, son, daughter-in-law, 4 brothers and 4 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Sandy was a member of the Redfield Congregation of Jehovah's Witness.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019