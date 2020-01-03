|
Sandy Lynn Craig
West Des Moines - Sandy Lynn Craig, 63, died at her home in West Des Moines Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, January 6th at Iles Dunn's Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A committal service will be 9:30 am Tuesday, January 7th at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Sandy was born July 2, 1956 in Madison, WI to Thomas and Mary Ellen (Tritle) Truss. She had a varied career, working in insurance and entertainment industries. Sandy enjoyed time with her family, friends and her dogs.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry; son, Cory (Amie) Molloy of Ankeny; step sons: Jeff (Misty) Craig of Des Moines, Justin (Bonnie) Craig of Norwalk; siblings: Susan (Greg) Mulhall of Ankeny, Tom (Amy) Truss of Johnston; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; and step father, Warren Burgess.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020