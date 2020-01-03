Services
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Van Meter, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Lynn Craig


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandy Lynn Craig Obituary
Sandy Lynn Craig

West Des Moines - Sandy Lynn Craig, 63, died at her home in West Des Moines Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, January 6th at Iles Dunn's Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A committal service will be 9:30 am Tuesday, January 7th at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

Sandy was born July 2, 1956 in Madison, WI to Thomas and Mary Ellen (Tritle) Truss. She had a varied career, working in insurance and entertainment industries. Sandy enjoyed time with her family, friends and her dogs.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; son, Cory (Amie) Molloy of Ankeny; step sons: Jeff (Misty) Craig of Des Moines, Justin (Bonnie) Craig of Norwalk; siblings: Susan (Greg) Mulhall of Ankeny, Tom (Amy) Truss of Johnston; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; and step father, Warren Burgess.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -