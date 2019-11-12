Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church
Resources
1943 - 2019
Sandy McCune Obituary
Des Moines - Sandy McCune, 75, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 16th at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private family committal service will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

Sandy was born December 13, 1943 to Paul and Gertrude (Juley) Engebretsen in Green Bay, WI. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1966 and retired after 41 years of service. While in nursing school, she met her future husband, Dan McCune. They married November 11, 1967 in Chariton. The couple made their home in Des Moines.

Memberships include West Des Moines Elks and St. Mary of Nazareth Church. Sandy enjoyed golf, traveling, playing card games and spending time with friends, family and especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Dan; children: Mike (Tara) McCune of Johnston, Doug (Kristi) McCune of West Des Moines; grandchildren: Alex, Ciara, Cade and Sam; brother, Bery (Margaux) Engebretsen of Urbandale; sister, Susie DeGhelder of Kansas City, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
