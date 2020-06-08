Santiago Orlando Gudiel Estrada
Santiago Orlando Gudiel Estrada

Des Moines - Santiago, 41, passed away on June 4, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 13 at Merle Hay Funeral Home. Guests are asked to wear facial covering. There will be a private funeral service. More information can be found at www.IowaFuneralPlanning.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
