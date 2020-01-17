Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Sara A. (Sally) Hockmuth


1925 - 2020
Sara A. (Sally) Hockmuth Obituary
Sara (Sally) A. Hockmuth

Des Moines - Sally went to be with her lord on January 16, 2020. Sally was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 18, 1925, the youngest of nine children.

Sally lived her entire life in Des Moines and was a proud "EAST" sider. After graduating from East High School in 1943, she worked as a secretary, first at Dunn and Bradstreet and then at Iowa Power until she retired in 1985. Sally was very strong in her faith and was a member of Union Park Baptist Church. She loved to sing or listen to hymns and read the Bible. Sally had a green thumb, growing every color of African Violets imaginable and growing beautiful "Big Boy" tomatoes. She enjoyed discussing politics, traveling, family history and investigating family genealogy. She loved doting on her cats, Frankie and Amber. Sally was a member of (DAR) Daughters of the American Revolution.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Charles Hockmuth, five sisters, and three brothers. Sally is survived by 11 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews, and her dear friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 20 from 12:30-2:00 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, followed by burial At Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Care Initiatives Hospice, , or Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
