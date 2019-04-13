|
Sara "Sue" Groh
Johnston - Sara "Sue" Groh, 76, of Johnston died peacefully on April 11, 2019, from pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Services will be held on Monday, April 15 at 11:00 AM at Windsor Heights Lutheran Church, where Sue was a long-time member. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14 from 5 to 8 PM at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Burial will be at the Vernon Township Cemetery in Renwick, IA.
Sue was born in rural Warren County, IA to Carl and L. Mae (Barber) Strable. She married the love of her life, John Groh, on April 22, 1967. Sue liked to play cards - actually... she LOVED to play cards. She was a fabulous cook. Her nieces and nephews always wanted her to bring her "World Famous Brownies" and pies to every family gathering! Sue was active in, her church, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Bridge Club, and the Drake Diners. She worked at Chevrolet Motor Division for 15 years, Economy Data Products for 15 years, and retired from MidAmerican Energy at the age of 62.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Groh; nieces and nephews: Sharon (Mike) Hankins, Corwith, IA, Kathleen (Richard) Kinseth, Des Moines, IA, Eileen (Steve) Mueller Urbandale, IA, David (Sally) Strable, Ft. Wayne, IN, Deborah (Eric) Preuss of Ankeny, IA, Deanna (Dwight) Soethout, Urbandale, IA; Angela (David) Newhouse Sweet, Des Moines, IA, Pat Strable, Martensdale, IA, and Sherry Strable, Prole, IA; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Strable and Aileen Strable; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack and Frank; sister, Phyllis Joan and two infant sisters, Donna Mae and Shirley Lou Strable; niece, Kelly Davenport; and nephew, Brian Newhouse.
Memorials may be directed to Windsor Heights Lutheran Church and MercyOne Johnston Hospice. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019