Sara Jean Aldrich
Dallas Center - Sara J. Aldrich, 79, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2019, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 7th, at the Waukee Christian Church with interment to follow at the Waukee Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include two sons, Cris Aldrich of Dunedin, FL, and Steve Aldrich of Adel; daughter, Diana Haynes (Mike) of Dallas Center; four grandsons, Tom Aldrich, Sam Aldrich, Andy Haynes and Blake Haynes and many extended family members.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019