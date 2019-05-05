Services
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waukee Christian Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Waukee Christian Church
Sara Jean Aldrich Obituary
Sara Jean Aldrich

Dallas Center - Sara J. Aldrich, 79, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2019, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 7th, at the Waukee Christian Church with interment to follow at the Waukee Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include two sons, Cris Aldrich of Dunedin, FL, and Steve Aldrich of Adel; daughter, Diana Haynes (Mike) of Dallas Center; four grandsons, Tom Aldrich, Sam Aldrich, Andy Haynes and Blake Haynes and many extended family members.

To view Sara's full obituary or leave condolences, please visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019
