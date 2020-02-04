Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Evans In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Sarah Evans (aka Sharpnack)

04/09/1984 - 02/05/2018

Not a day goes by when we don't think about you. As you would say "God sent you to me as an angel for my mom (aka Patricia, grandma) to pick up where she left off when she was killed in a car/train accident when I was 9 days from turning 16. You were a better mother to me than I ever was to you. My Angel, best friend, daughter, confidante. I lost my "twin", my "mini" when you passed away unexpectedly 2 years ago of Sepsis. There isn't a minute of everyday that we don't think of you and I don't understand how I wake up everyday and breathe. A piece of me went with you that day. I pray every day for strength to make it through. Fly high my beloved daughter Sarah. "Sarah with an H!" You have definitely earned your wings and because of you, my mom/your grandma was able to earn hers through you. You will always be that light waiting for us to get there.

We love you infinity. Mom & Dad.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -