In Loving Memory of
Sarah Evans (aka Sharpnack)
04/09/1984 - 02/05/2018
Not a day goes by when we don't think about you. As you would say "God sent you to me as an angel for my mom (aka Patricia, grandma) to pick up where she left off when she was killed in a car/train accident when I was 9 days from turning 16. You were a better mother to me than I ever was to you. My Angel, best friend, daughter, confidante. I lost my "twin", my "mini" when you passed away unexpectedly 2 years ago of Sepsis. There isn't a minute of everyday that we don't think of you and I don't understand how I wake up everyday and breathe. A piece of me went with you that day. I pray every day for strength to make it through. Fly high my beloved daughter Sarah. "Sarah with an H!" You have definitely earned your wings and because of you, my mom/your grandma was able to earn hers through you. You will always be that light waiting for us to get there.
We love you infinity. Mom & Dad.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020