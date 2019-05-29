|
|
Sarah Frank
Iowa City (formerly Lorimor) - Sarah Frank, 79, died April 6, 2019 at home with her daughters, grandson and cat in attendance.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Winterset Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tallgrass Theater's Dream Project. Online condolences may be directed to the family at caldwellparrish.com.
Sarah Jane Frank (Krumviede), daughter of Otto and Maybelle (Thill) Krumviede, was born December 10, 1939, in Princeton, Illinois.
Sarah graduated from Nauvoo High School and went on to attend and graduate from the University of Iowa. She worked as a social worker in Chicago following graduation. It was during this time that she met her husband, Jack Balcombe. The couple were married in February of 1977 and that same year purchased a farm north of Lorimor, Iowa. Once in Iowa, Sarah continued to work as a social worker until her retirement.
Sarah was funny, insightful and occasionally silly. She loved the arts, music and the theater. Above all else, Sarah was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Jack and Sarah shared a deep love until their deaths.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jessica Frank of Iowa City and Suzanne Frank of Waterloo; a grandson, Taylor Bergstrom of Portland, Oregon; her sister-in-law, Joan Balcombe (Bonnie Stephens) of Ogden, Utah; step-grandchildren, Molly Bergstrom (Summer Erlandson) and child, Edwin of Onawa, Iowa, and Andrew Bergstrom of Santa Cruz, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Barbara Harsch.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019