Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE 68106
(402) 556-2500
Sarah Groves
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE 68106
Sarah (Downs) Groves


1972 - 2019
Sarah (Downs) Groves Obituary
Sarah Groves (Downs)

- - Passed away on January 22, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at her home in Harrison, Arkansas. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on January 3, 1972. She went to school in Bellingham, Washington, Johnston, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska. She married David Groves in 2007. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Mcanany Haney and Dale Downs, her husband David and daughter Jordan Groves. She is survived by her stepfather Terry Haney of Johnston, Iowa, siblings Nick Haney, Jill Shaw, and Kyle Haney, and several aunts, uncles, family and friends.

A full obituary is available at www.wilsonrobisonfhengland.com

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 10:00 at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St. in Omaha, Nebraska with lunch to follow 11:00-1:00 at Petrow's Restaurant, 5914 Center St.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 15, 2019
