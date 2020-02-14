|
|
Sarah Kathryn Johnson
Stuart - Sarah Kathryn Johnson, 37 of Stuart passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Wednesday, February 19th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory - Stuart Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, February 20th at the All Saints Center, 320 N. Fremont St., Stuart, Iowa. Burial will be at South Oak Grove Cemetery in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be directed to Sarah Johnson Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 246, Stuart, IA 50250. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sarah was born on January 8, 1983 the second child of Steven and Laura (Wolfe) Little in Guthrie Center, Iowa. She grew up in Stuart and attended West Central Schools; graduating with the class of 2001. When she was young the family enjoyed vacationing at her grandparent's lake house off of Ten Mile Lake in Minnesota. During her high school years she excelled in dance. Following high school, she did one year of college at DMACC and Mercy School of Nursing. Following her schooling, she primarily worked in the banking industry. She lived in Des Moines for a short time before moving to Hackensack, Minnesota where she lived before moving back to Iowa in 2008. After returning to Iowa, she lived in Altoona before moving back to Stuart in 2012.
On December 24, 2013 she was united in marriage to Michael Johnson at the All Saints Center in Stuart. Through this union she became a loving mother to four beautiful daughters: Emma, Kaitlin, Abigail and Clara. She joined Michael at Johnson Family Funeral Homes becoming the Office Manager. Sarah truly loved working alongside Michael at the funeral home and found it especially rewarding giving back to those in the community in their time of need.
Sarah loved her family and her greatest joy came from being a mom to four wonderful daughters. She never missed any of the girl's events and especially loved spending nights at the softball field, watching soccer games and taking them to their horseback riding lessons. In her spare time, Sarah enjoyed traveling, spending time at the cabin and boating at Lake Panorama. She loved to tend to her plants and flowers, spent many hours reading and doing puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ernest Little; and her beloved dogs Tess and Jax.
Sarah leaves behind her loving husband, Michael; daughters: Emma, Kaitlin, Abigail and Clara Johnson all of Stuart; parents, Steve and Laura Little of Menlo; brother, Curtis (Amanda) Little of Dexter and their children: Skylar (Courtney) Pruitt of Greenfield and their daughter Raylee, and Dylan and Gabby Little of Dexter; father and mother-in-law, David and Karen Johnson of Panora; grandmother, Vivian Little of Stuart; grandmother, Kathryn Wolfe of Menlo; grandmother, Maxine Wallace of Stuart; brother-in-law, Matt (Kimberly) Johnson of Carmel, Indiana and their children Garett, Tyler and Sarah Johnson all of Caramel, Indiana; and a host of extended family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020