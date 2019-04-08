|
|
Sarah Kirsten Espinoza
Ankeny - Sarah Kirsten (Bein) Espinoza, 38, of Ankeny passed suddenly into the arms of Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ April 4, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 517 SW Des Moines St., Ankeny. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Sarah was born April 19, 1980. She attended Bondurant-Farrar schools and Graduated in 1998. She went on to Drake University, graduating with a Degree in Journalism/Mass Communication in 2002.
Left to cherish Sarah's memory are her three children; Erica Lillian Hope Espinoza, Isabella Grace Espinoza, and Liliana Faith Espinoza; parents, John and Nancy Bein of Bondurant; brother, Eric Bein and his girlfriend Cayetana Uranga both of Rockville, MD; her Maternal Grandmother, Gaylis Tenold of Northwood, Iowa, and many aunts, uncles and cousins and friends.
Sarah is preceded in death by her Paternal grandparents Vernon & Jeanne Bein and her Maternal grandfather Olger E. Tenold.
Special thanks to Pastor Pamela Schroeder from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Unity Point Palliative Care Team, and Tammy Bennet for all of their help during the last few weeks of Sarah's life. Memorials may be directed to Memorial Services of Iowa (P.O. Box 909, Ankeny, IA 50021) for a Trust Fund to be set up for Sarah's daughters.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 8, 2019